(WFRV) – Dreaming of a new home or something new for the one you have?

Local 5 Live was out in Hobart with details on the Brown County Fall Showcase of Homes, when it comes to home improvement and design, you’ll have 27 options to check out or get a trend check for some inspiration.

The Brown County Fall Showcase of Homes opens this weekend. Details from bchba.org:

Please Note: Purchasing of online tickets is now closed. $12 Pre-sale

tickets can be purchased at the BCHBA Office or any of our pre-sale

ticket locations. Tickets can be purchased at any of the homes

starting the day of the event for $15. Thank you!

MARK YOUR CALENDAR FOR THE 2022 FALL SHOWCASE OF HOMES EVENT – 09/17 – 09/18 and 09/22 – 09/25/2022

SATURDAY – SEPTEMBER 17TH ~ 10 AM – 4 PM

SUNDAY – SEPTEMBER 18TH ~ 10 AM – 4 PM

THURSDAY – SEPTEMBER 22ND ~ 4 PM – 7 PM

FRIDAY – SEPTEMBER 23RD ~ 4 PM – 7 PM

SATURDAY – SEPTEMBER 24TH ~ 10 AM – 4 PM

SUNDAY – SEPTEMBER 25TH ~ 10 AM – 4 PM

FAMILY NIGHT: SEPTEMBER 22 & 23 – CHILDREN 16 AND UNDER ARE FREE. SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS: ATTENDEES OVER AGE TWO ARE CHARGED REGULAR ADMISSION.

REMODEL PROJECTS OPEN:

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24TH ~ 10 AM – 4 PM

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25TH ~ 10 AM – 4 PM

To view detailed information on the Fall Showcase of Homes, click on the following links:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE FRONT ELEVATION – 24 New Construction; 3 Remodels.

Street Maps – These maps will give you a detailed street view.

Northwest

Southwest

Southeast

Northeast

Overview Map



An interactive google map will give you a view/directions of all 27 homes located throughout Brown County – 24 New Construction; 3 Remodels. (Map will become active on September 16th.)



Price Ranges



Subcontractor List – This list provides an index of Member Subcontractors who worked on the Showcase of Homes and the page numbers for the homes they are featured in.



Hammer – What Does the Hammer Symbol Mean – Click on the link to learn about the BCHBA Hammer Program. The Hammer symbol is not intended to be a measure of the quality of construction that a builder performs.



Zero-Step Entry – Homes 6, 12, 16, 19, 25 & 26



Whose Plan Is It