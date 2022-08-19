(WFRV) – The skies will be full of color tonight in Manitowoc.

Local 5 Live was in Manitowoc with a preview of the 2022 Balloon Glow along with details of new activities added including a water ski show, reptile bus, snake handlers and more.

The Lakeshore Balloon Glow is tonight from 5 – 9 pm

Details from chambermanitowoccounty.org:

2022 Lakeshore Balloon Glow

Lakeshore Balloon Glow is an annual family friendly event that takes place in Downtown Manitowoc on Quay Street. Join us on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 5-9 PM. Watch as hot air balloons light up the lakeshore at dusk *note, balloons do not leave the ground*. Enjoy a variety of food trucks, beer garden, FREE children’s area with inflatables, face painting, balloon twisting and air-brushed tattoos. New this year – a reptile bus, various entertainment acts such as, a water ski show, aerial performers, a magician and snake handlers! Fireworks will conclude the evening’s festivities.

The City of Manitowoc will provide a FREE shuttle service from 3 remote parking areas including: The Marina parking lot, Harbor Freight Tools parking lot and Lincoln High School JFK Field House parking lot.

Volunteer Sign Up now available.