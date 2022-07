(WFRV) – Are you ready for some football?

Packers training camp gets underway today and Local 5 Live was near Lambeau with some of the activities the team has planned.

Fans from all over come to watch training camp and the team has some fun events planned, we give viewers a look at how you can join in the fun.

Packers Training Camp starts today at 10:30 am at Ray Nitschke Field. See the full schedule and more at packers.com/training-camp.