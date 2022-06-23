(WFRV) – It’s a claim to fame we can truly thank Two Rivers for, this Lakeshore community is the home of the Ice Cream Sundae and today they celebrate and you can join them!

Local 5 Live was in Two Rivers with details where you can get two scoops of Ice Cream for just a quarter!



THURSDAY, JUNE 23, 2022 AT 5:30 PM

Sundae Thursday

Two Rivers Central Park

5:30 Ice Cream Sundaes served for a quarter and Parks & Rec Children’s Games and Inflatables

6:00 Ice Cream Eating Contest (children & adults – please call 793-5592 to register)

6:30 Two Rivers Community Band