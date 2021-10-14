38th Annual Artistry in Wood Show & Sale this Saturday in Denmark

(WFRV) – The Northeastern Wisconsin Woodworkers Guild are showing off some beautiful works this weekend and you can take some home!

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers got some details on the event and all the fun activities you can take part in while you’re there.

The 38th Annual Artistry in Wood Show & Sale is October 16 from 9:30 am – October 17 at 4 pm. Admission is $3 for ages 13+, location is Denmark High School, 450 N Wall Street in Denmark.

For details, head to their Facebook event page.

From NEW Woodworkers Guild:

We welcome all of our fellow Wood Artists, Members & Creative Guests.

This show is designed so each of you will have an enjoyable time sharing & creating as you learn new techniques.

Please scroll down see all the activities we have planned.

* Peoples Choice Ballot

* Classes

* Live Demos

* Free Video Room

* Huge Bucket Raffle

* Our famous Tool Crib is back!

* New Tool Vendors