38th Annual Artistry in Wood Show & Sale this Saturday in Denmark

Local 5 Live On Location

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The Northeastern Wisconsin Woodworkers Guild are showing off some beautiful works this weekend and you can take some home!

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers got some details on the event and all the fun activities you can take part in while you’re there.

The 38th Annual Artistry in Wood Show & Sale is October 16 from 9:30 am – October 17 at 4 pm. Admission is $3 for ages 13+, location is Denmark High School, 450 N Wall Street in Denmark.

For details, head to their Facebook event page.

From NEW Woodworkers Guild:

We welcome all of our fellow Wood Artists, Members & Creative Guests.

This show is designed so each of you will have an enjoyable time sharing & creating as you learn new techniques.

Please scroll down see all the activities we have planned.

* Peoples Choice Ballot

* Classes

* Live Demos

* Free Video Room

* Huge Bucket Raffle

* Our famous Tool Crib is back!

* New Tool Vendors

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the game vs Bears

Locker Room: Behind Enemy Lines

Inside Skinny: Packers Salute to Troops Flag Football

Locker Room: Recapping Packers win vs Bengals

Sports Xtra: Denmark football coach Tom Neuman interview

Xceptional Athlete: Freedom senior golfer Callie Berg