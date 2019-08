APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Reflect. Respect. With every step.

There’s a powerful and emotional event at Lambeau Field Saturday, September 7th; the Pierce Memorial 9/11 Stair Climb from Pierce Manufacturing to honor the firefighters who gave all on 9/11 and to raise money for those who continue to do so.

Waves begin at 9:30 am. For more information, head to piercemfg.com.