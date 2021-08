(WFRV) – There’s a new reason to visit Woodland Dunes and it’s just the start of all the great things your family can see at the Nature Center.

Local 5 Live’s Ryan Morse visited the popular spot in Two Rivers with a look at their brand-new Nature Center that just opened to the public last week.

Woodland Dunes Nature Center is located at 3000 Hawthorne Avenue in Two Rivers. Get more information and plan your trip at woodlanddunes.org.