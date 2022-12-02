(WFRV) – Do a little window shopping with a twist.

Local 5 Live spotlights just three small businesses that are a part of A Very Neenah Christmas happening tonight.

Details from Neenah.org:

December 2, 2022 | 6:00-8:00 pm | Downtown Neenah

Businesses featured in segment:

My Soul Loves, 124 W Wisconsin Avenue, Neenah. Follow on Facebook for the latest.

Red Door Mercantile, 130 W Wisconsin Avenue, Neenah. Follow on Facebook for the latest.

Renewed and Reclaimed, 224 W Wisconsin Avenue, Neenah. Follow on Facebook for the latest.