DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – You can help our men and women in the Armed Forces by getting them some of the comforts of home through the Adopt A Soldier Program.

Just eat some pancakes, enjoy some music, and make a donation to the Adopt A Solider Door County Fundraiser. It all happens this Saturday, August 3rd from 7 – 11 am at the Sturgeon Bay Fire Dept. on Nebraska St.

For all of the details, head to their website.