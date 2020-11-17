Adopt, Foster, or donate much-needed items at Fox Valley Humane Association

(WFRV) – Now that more of us are spending more time at home, it could be the perfect time to bond with a new family pet or foster one looking for a forever home.
Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers stopped out at the Fox Valley Humane Association to find out how you can adopt or foster safely.
If you aren’t looking for a new furry friend, you can still help by donating some items from their wish list.
|OUR WISH LIST:
Iams or Purina One Dog Food;
Wet and Dry Iams or Purina One Cat Food;
Wet and Dry Canned Pate Cat Food
Non-Clumping Clay Litter
New Small and Medium Cat Litter Boxes
Gift Cards: Gas, Fleet Farm, or any local pet store
Martingale Collars
Treat Dispensing Toys
Spray Cheese
Soft Dog & Cat Treats
Greenies Dog Pill Pockets
Cat Toys
Plastic Frisbees
Kennels
Lemon Pine-Sol
Bleach
Liquid Laundry Soap
Tall Kitchen Garbage Bags
33 Gallon Trash Bags
Powder Dishwasher Soap
Hand Soap & Hand Sanitizer
DAWN Dish Soap
Rubber Gloves
WE CANNOT ACCEPT:
Afghans
Beds
Birdcages
Catnip
Electric Blankets
Fencing
Human Clothing
Mattress Pads
Newspaper
Outdoor Housing/Dog Houses
Pillows
Retractable Leashes
Rugs
Sheets
Sleeping Bags
Used Litter Boxes
Reach out online at foxvalleypets.org or on their Facebook page.