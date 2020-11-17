Adopt, Foster, or donate much-needed items at Fox Valley Humane Association

(WFRV) – Now that more of us are spending more time at home, it could be the perfect time to bond with a new family pet or foster one looking for a forever home.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers stopped out at the Fox Valley Humane Association to find out how you can adopt or foster safely.

If you aren’t looking for a new furry friend, you can still help by donating some items from their wish list.

OUR WISH LIST:

Iams or Purina One Dog Food;

Wet and Dry Iams or Purina One Cat Food;

Wet and Dry Canned Pate Cat Food

Non-Clumping Clay Litter

New Small and Medium Cat Litter Boxes

Gift Cards: Gas, Fleet Farm, or any local pet store

Martingale Collars

Treat Dispensing Toys

Spray Cheese

Soft Dog & Cat Treats

Greenies Dog Pill Pockets

Cat Toys

Plastic Frisbees

Kennels

Lemon Pine-Sol

Bleach

Liquid Laundry Soap

Tall Kitchen Garbage Bags

33 Gallon Trash Bags

Powder Dishwasher Soap

Hand Soap & Hand Sanitizer

DAWN Dish Soap

Rubber Gloves



WE CANNOT ACCEPT:

Afghans

Beds

Birdcages

Catnip

Electric Blankets

Fencing

Human Clothing

Mattress Pads

Newspaper

Outdoor Housing/Dog Houses

Pillows

Retractable Leashes

Rugs

Sheets

Sleeping Bags

Used Litter Boxes

Reach out online at foxvalleypets.org or on their Facebook page.