(WFRV) – Why should kids have all the Easter fun?

Local 5 Live was in Fox Crossing with details on Brews with the Bunny, an adult-only Easter Egg Hunt.

Brews with the Bunny & Adult-Only Egg Hunt

SAT APR 09, 2022 AT 05:00 PM TO 08:00 PM UTC-05:00

Fritsch Park, Village of Fox Crossing | Menasha

BREWS WITH THE BUNNY (AGES 21+)

The public is welcome to join us for live music, food trucks and craft beer. There will be Easter-themed games and of course there will be photo opportunities with the bunny too!

Time: 5:00-7:45PM



ADULT-ONLY EGG HUNT (AGES 21+)

Why should kids have all the fun? We are excited to offer our first-ever adult-only Easter Egg Hunt! The whistle will blow at dusk (bring your flashlights) and participants will make a mad dash to collect as many eggs as possible. Eggs will be filled with various prizes including candy, gift cards, etc. Come for the entertainment, good food and drinks but stay for the thrill of the hunt.

Pre-registration is required for the egg hunt portion of the evening.

Time: Hunt begins at dusk (approximately 7:45PM).

Cost: $12/participant (register using class #105000-06)

Online Registration: https://parkrec.foxcrossingwi.gov/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/SPLASH.html

Location: Fritsch Park