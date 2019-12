NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the antidote to holiday stress – Festivus.

You can gather round the Festivus pole and air your grievances in this fun, holiday tradition.

Festivus is December 19 from 5 – 8 pm at Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass, 165 N. Park Ave. in Neenah. For more on this event, click here. Admission is free, donations are appreciated to The Human Fund.

Be sure to also check out their beautiful gift shop for some unique holiday gift ideas as well.