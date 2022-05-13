(WFRV) – It’s a great setting for a beer tasting and it benefits programming at the National Railroad Museum.
Local 5 Live heads down the tracks for a summer of fun at the National Railroad Museum plus details on the popular Rails & Ales event.
Details from nationalrrmuseum.org:
2285 S. Broadway
Green Bay, Wis. 54304
(920) 437-7623
info@nationalrrmuseum.org
May 21, 2022
This popular, annual Museum fundraiser – presented by Schneider – helps support the National Railroad Museum’s ongoing activities. Join us in person and sample a variety of craft beers, wines and spirits selected for your enjoyment. Each ticket includes a souvenir tasting glass. Guests must be 21 years old with a valid ID to attend.
Tickets are limited to 40 Premium tickets and 360 Standard tickets, so sign up soon! Those ticket options include:
Standard tickets ($45) – Starts at 6 p.m.
Include access to the Museum’s Lenfestey Center where you will enjoy samples from more than 15 craft breweries, wineries, and distillers. Food also will be available. A silent auction with an array of items with staggered times for the closing of bids will be held throughout the evening. Doors open at 6 p.m. for guests with standard tickets, with the event scheduled to end at 9 p.m. There is a limit of 360 total Standard tickets.
Premium tickets ($65) – Starts at 5 p.m. (PREMIUM TICKETS ARE SOLD OUT FOR 2022!)
Beer / Wine Vendors:
- Wisconsin Brewing Company
- Lake Louie Brewing
- Hinterland Brewing Company
- Gnarly Cedar Brewery
- Doundrins Distilling
- Al Ringling Brewery
- Mona Rose Winery
- Door Peninsula Winery
- Rhinelander Brewing Company
- Titletown Brewing Co.
- Third Space Brewing
- Noble Roots Brewing Company
- Duck Creek Vineyard & Winery
- Stone Arch Brewpub
- Kerrigan Brothers
- MobCraft Beer
- New Glarus Brewing Co.
- Ahnapee Brewery
- Badger State Brewing Company
- Stillmank Beer Company
- Wine Cellar-De Pere
- Fox River Brewing Company
Food Trucks (selling full meals)
- CC’s Steaks & Cakes
- 4 Schmidts and Giggles BBQ
Food Samples (free small samples)
- Captain Quesadilla Co.
- Brown County Dairy Promotions
- Great Harvest Bread Co.