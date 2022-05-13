(WFRV) – It’s a great setting for a beer tasting and it benefits programming at the National Railroad Museum.

Local 5 Live heads down the tracks for a summer of fun at the National Railroad Museum plus details on the popular Rails & Ales event.

 Details from nationalrrmuseum.org:

2285 S. Broadway
Green Bay, Wis. 54304
(920) 437-7623
info@nationalrrmuseum.org

May 21, 2022

This popular, annual Museum fundraiser – presented by Schneider – helps support the National Railroad Museum’s ongoing activities. Join us in person and sample a variety of craft beers, wines and spirits selected for your enjoyment. Each ticket includes a souvenir tasting glass. Guests must be 21 years old with a valid ID to attend.

Tickets are limited to 40 Premium tickets and 360 Standard tickets, so sign up soon! Those ticket options include:

Standard tickets ($45) – Starts at 6 p.m.

Include access to the Museum’s Lenfestey Center where you will enjoy samples from more than 15 craft breweries, wineries, and distillers. Food also will be available. A silent auction with an array of items with staggered times for the closing of bids will be held throughout the evening. Doors open at 6 p.m. for guests with standard tickets, with the event scheduled to end at 9 p.m. There is a limit of 360 total Standard tickets.

Premium tickets ($65) – Starts at 5 p.m. (PREMIUM TICKETS ARE SOLD OUT FOR 2022!)

Beer / Wine Vendors:

  • Wisconsin Brewing Company
  • Lake Louie Brewing
  • Hinterland Brewing Company
  • Gnarly Cedar Brewery
  • Doundrins Distilling
  • Al Ringling Brewery
  • Mona Rose Winery
  • Door Peninsula Winery
  • Rhinelander Brewing Company
  • Titletown Brewing Co.
  • Third Space Brewing
  • Noble Roots Brewing Company
  • Duck Creek Vineyard & Winery
  • Stone Arch Brewpub
  • Kerrigan Brothers
  • MobCraft Beer
  • New Glarus Brewing Co.
  • Ahnapee Brewery
  • Badger State Brewing Company
  • Stillmank Beer Company
  • Wine Cellar-De Pere
  • Fox River Brewing Company

Food Trucks (selling full meals)

  • CC’s Steaks & Cakes
  • 4 Schmidts and Giggles BBQ

Food Samples (free small samples)

  • Captain Quesadilla Co.
  • Brown County Dairy Promotions
  • Great Harvest Bread Co.