(WFRV) – It’s a great setting for a beer tasting and it benefits programming at the National Railroad Museum.

Local 5 Live heads down the tracks for a summer of fun at the National Railroad Museum plus details on the popular Rails & Ales event.

Details from nationalrrmuseum.org:

2285 S. Broadway

Green Bay, Wis. 54304

(920) 437-7623

info@nationalrrmuseum.org

May 21, 2022

This popular, annual Museum fundraiser – presented by Schneider – helps support the National Railroad Museum’s ongoing activities. Join us in person and sample a variety of craft beers, wines and spirits selected for your enjoyment. Each ticket includes a souvenir tasting glass. Guests must be 21 years old with a valid ID to attend.

Tickets are limited to 40 Premium tickets and 360 Standard tickets, so sign up soon! Those ticket options include:

Standard tickets ($45) – Starts at 6 p.m.

Include access to the Museum’s Lenfestey Center where you will enjoy samples from more than 15 craft breweries, wineries, and distillers. Food also will be available. A silent auction with an array of items with staggered times for the closing of bids will be held throughout the evening. Doors open at 6 p.m. for guests with standard tickets, with the event scheduled to end at 9 p.m. There is a limit of 360 total Standard tickets.

Premium tickets ($65) – Starts at 5 p.m. (PREMIUM TICKETS ARE SOLD OUT FOR 2022!)

Beer / Wine Vendors:

Wisconsin Brewing Company

Lake Louie Brewing

Hinterland Brewing Company

Gnarly Cedar Brewery

Doundrins Distilling

Al Ringling Brewery

Mona Rose Winery

Door Peninsula Winery

Rhinelander Brewing Company

Titletown Brewing Co.

Third Space Brewing

Noble Roots Brewing Company

Duck Creek Vineyard & Winery

Stone Arch Brewpub

Kerrigan Brothers

MobCraft Beer

New Glarus Brewing Co.

Ahnapee Brewery

Badger State Brewing Company

Stillmank Beer Company

Wine Cellar-De Pere

Fox River Brewing Company

Food Trucks (selling full meals)

CC’s Steaks & Cakes

4 Schmidts and Giggles BBQ

Food Samples (free small samples)