All Hallow’s Eve this Saturday at Pinecrest Historical Village

(WFRV) – It’s Victorian-Era entertainment with a look at how they celebrated Halloween.
Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers was out at Pinecrest Historical Village with a preview of the All Hallow’s Eve happening this Saturday.
From manitowoccountyhistory.org:
All Hallow’s Eve
- Saturday, October 16, 2021
- 1:00 PM 4:00 PM
- Manitowoc County Historical Society924 Pinecrest Road, Manitowoc, WI, 54220 (map)
Enjoy an evening of 1890s-style family fun at All Hallows’ Eve, with a retelling of legendary Halloween storiesby the bonfire, activities, and strange characters roaming Pinecrest Village. Come revel in Victorian-era entertainment including fortune telling, crafts, games and more!
Dress in costume and trick-or-treat among the historic structures of Pinecrest Village.
Cost: $10/adults, $7/children ages 4-17; Children ages 4 and under free. MCHS members are free.
All Hallow’s Eve is made possible by A.C.E. Building Service, Inc and Wisconsin Humanities.