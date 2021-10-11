All Hallow’s Eve this Saturday at Pinecrest Historical Village

(WFRV) – It’s Victorian-Era entertainment with a look at how they celebrated Halloween.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers was out at Pinecrest Historical Village with a preview of the All Hallow’s Eve happening this Saturday.

From manitowoccountyhistory.org:

All Hallow’s Eve

Saturday, October 16, 2021

1:00 PM 4:00 PM

Manitowoc County Historical Society924 Pinecrest Road, Manitowoc, WI, 54220 (map)

Enjoy an evening of 1890s-style family fun at All Hallows’ Eve, with a retelling of legendary Halloween storiesby the bonfire, activities, and strange characters roaming Pinecrest Village. Come revel in Victorian-era entertainment including fortune telling, crafts, games and more!

Dress in costume and trick-or-treat among the historic structures of Pinecrest Village.

Cost: $10/adults, $7/children ages 4-17; Children ages 4 and under free. MCHS members are free.

All Hallow’s Eve is made possible by A.C.E. Building Service, Inc and Wisconsin Humanities.