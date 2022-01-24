An Evening with Steem event at the Rahr-West Museum in Manitowoc

Local 5 Live On Location

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – You could call them uplifting changes because while there may be a winter construction zone inside the Rahr-West Art Museum, the changes will make art accessible to more people.

Local 5 Live gets details on the changes and the upcoming event, ‘An Evening with Steem’ happening Friday, February 4.

Details from Manitowoc.org:

Friday, February 4, 2022

6:00 pm Hors d’oeuvre Social
6:30 pm Dinner
Performance to follow

Rahr-West Art Museum
610 N. 8th Street, Manitowoc

$100.00 per person
Includes valet parking, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, beverages, dessert & performance

Cocktail Attire

Tickets are available now! Space is limited. 

Purchase your tickets online or in person at the Rahr-West Art Museum.

Seating is limited.

All proceeds to benefit the Rahr-West Art Museum Charitable Foundation

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Sports Xtra: State's top teams roll in FRCC, FVA

Green Bay men oust Detroit at home

Bay frontrunners Green Bay East, West De Pere survive Thursday battles

Kimberly vs. Appleton East

NHM boys hockey uses discipline to get off to hot start

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights