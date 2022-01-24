An Evening with Steem event at the Rahr-West Museum in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – You could call them uplifting changes because while there may be a winter construction zone inside the Rahr-West Art Museum, the changes will make art accessible to more people.

Local 5 Live gets details on the changes and the upcoming event, ‘An Evening with Steem’ happening Friday, February 4.

Details from Manitowoc.org:

Friday, February 4, 2022

6:00 pm Hors d’oeuvre Social

6:30 pm Dinner

Performance to follow

Rahr-West Art Museum

610 N. 8th Street, Manitowoc

$100.00 per person

Includes valet parking, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, beverages, dessert & performance

Cocktail Attire

Tickets are available now! Space is limited.

Purchase your tickets online or in person at the Rahr-West Art Museum.

Seating is limited.

All proceeds to benefit the Rahr-West Art Museum Charitable Foundation