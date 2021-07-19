Appleton Children’s Week brings a community-wide celebration of kids

(WFRV) – It’s a community-wide celebration of kids.

From Appleton Children’s Week:

Families and children deserve to be celebrated!

And where better to do that than at the 2021 U.S. Venture Children’s Week…

Children’s Week will run July 25 – 31, 2021.

In the past Children’s Week has included the Children’s Parade, the Playground Fair, a free day at the YMCA and many more family friendly events. It is because of you that Children’s Week is so successful. Without the support of the community, we could not create this unique, community-wide celebration of kids.

Families throughout the Appleton area look forward to Children’s Week because the event makes it fun and easy to create lasting memories together by offering so many free and reduced-cost activities in one place. In its ten-year history, Children’s Week has hosted hundreds of thousands of families in the city of Appleton for safe and healthy recreation!

For full event details, head to appletonchildrensweek.com.