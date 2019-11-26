Appleton Christmas Parade tonight @ 7 pm in downtown Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s time for the largest nighttime parade in the Midwest, the Appleton Christmas Parade is tonight and about 80,000 people are expected to attend.

It all begins tonight at 7 pm on the corner of State Street and College Avenue in downtown Appleton. This year’s theme is “That Holiday Feeling”.

For details on the parade including a map of the route, click here.

You can watch the parade live tonight from 7 – 8:30 pm right here on WFRV – Channel 5 with a rebroadcast Saturday, November 30 at 11 am and again on Christmas morning at 5 am.