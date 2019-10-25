Appleton North HS Theatre Dept. presents: “A Night to Dismember” Haunted House

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The North High School Theatre Department presents its popular Haunted House “A Night to Dismember” today and tomorrow.

This year’s house will include new rooms and hair-raising surprises including non-scary flashlight tours available for younger children or those “weak of heart”. Carnival games, a mini-inflatable haunted house for little ones, a costume contest, and a bake sale in the commons.

A Night to Dismember is happening today and tomorrow from 1 – 4 pm and 6 – 10 pm at Appleton North High School, 5000 N. Ballard Rd. in Appleton. Tickets are available at the door.

For more details, head to appletonnorththeatre.org.

