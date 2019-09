GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton’s Octoberfest weekend kicks off with License to Cruise, a classic car show that includes live music and great food.

License to Cruise is Friday night at 6 pm – a car show with approximately 400 classic cars.

Saturday, Appleton’s largest block party kicks off with music at 9 am; there will also be arts and crafts in the family fun area also starting at 9 am.

For all of the details, head to octoberfestonline.org.