(WFRV) – It’s a festival of creativity from art to music – City Park is the place to be this weekend.

Local 5 Live gives viewers a preview of Art in the Park, an event packed with food, activities, music curated by Mile of Music, and more all celebrating the community.

For more on artist Lydia Andersen, visit her website.

For more on artist Eva Schneider, follow her on Instagram.

Details from troutmuseum.org:

July 23 & 24

The Fox Cities’ largest outdoor celebration of the arts returns to City Park as the Trout Museum of Art presents the 62nd annual Art at the Park!

Explore the work of 180 fine art and craft vendors surrounding the park; plus, a mix of music entertainment curated by Mile of Music, the Fox Cities favorite food trucks and breweries, youth and family projects, and live art demonstrations.

City Park, Appleton

Sat: 9am – 6pm | Sun: 9am – 4pm

Free Admission

Free Parking

500 E Franklin St

Appleton, WI 54911