DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a free hop that takes you to some great stops around De Pere and experience great artwork.

Art Nite De Pere is coming up on Friday, January 13th from 5 to 8 p.m. and will feature several De Pere locations including:

NewARTSpace – 124 N. Broadway

Art Connective – 353 Rear Main Avenue

La Vie Taverne – 421 George Street

One of One Gallery – 365 Main Avenue