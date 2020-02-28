Artigras – this weekend in downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a popular, annual event featuring the fine arts in our area.

Artigras features a chance to purchase works, see artist demonstrations, enjoy a variety of live music, and more.

Artigras is this weekend, Saturday, Feb. 29 and Sunday, March 1 from 10 am – 5 pm. Admission is $5 and children 12 and under are free.

Free parking is available in the Main Street Ramp.

It’s happening at the KI Convention Center, 333 Main Street in downtown Green Bay.

For more details, including a list of artists, head to mosaicartsinc.org.