(WFRV) – Artstreet is hitting the road this year for a new twist on supporting artists. You can still shop, in a socially distanced way.

Local 5 Live stopped by the “Hub” of activity at The Art Garage in Green Bay for details.

The Artstreet Road Show is August 29 from 10 am – 6 pm throughout the Greater Green Bay area.

The event is free and an online map is available at mosaicartsinc.org.