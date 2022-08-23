(WFRV) – From sand to sculptures, music and more Artstreet gets underway this weekend.

Local 5 Live gets a preview from the new location, Ashwaubomay Park in Green Bay with details on one of the premiere art festivals of the Midwest.

Artstreet runs August 26 – 28 at Ashwaubomay Park, 2881 S. Broadway in Green Bay.

Details from mosaicartsinc.org:

For over 40 years, Art Street has been bringing art out of studios, galleries and museums throughout Wisconsin and the country.

In one weekend, stroll the festival at our exciting new location, Ashwaubomay Park (conveniently located between the National Railroad Museum and the Brown County Fairgrounds) and encounter the original works of hundreds of artists, numerous acts on our community and main stages and savor an array of specialty foods. Enjoy cultural displays. Engage in hands-on family activities. Listen to the sounds of laughter, nature, and song.

Contemporary. Pop Art. Literature. Abstract Expressionism. Photography. Art Nouveau.