GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Take in music, dance, theatrical and literary performances on stage and in the streets.

Artstreet has been a popular event for 38 years now, filling downtown Green Bay with creativity.

It kicks off this afternoon so head on down to fill up some of your bare walls and shelves at home.

It runs August 23, 24, & 25 with free admission and free parking in ramps.

For all of the details, head to mosaicartsinc.org/artstreet.