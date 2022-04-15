(WFRV) – It’s a barkin’ good time that benefits the Wisconsin Humane Society of Green Bay.
EVENT DETAILS
Ticket includes:
- 8 oz tasting glass
- Unlimited samples of beer, wine, and hard cider,
- Snacks
- Music & outdoor games (weather permitting)
- Basket raffles and 50/50/s
- Food trucks on site for an additional purchase
- Group discounts and designated driver tickets available!
VIP tickets also include:
- One additional hour of unlimited sampling from 12-1pm
- Exclusive swag bag
- No group discount available
Date: Sunday, April 24, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Address:
Badger State Brewing Company
990 Tony Canadeo Run
Green Bay, WI 54304
This event is for humans only.
Proceeds benefit the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!
Tickets: wihumane.org/events