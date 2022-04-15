(WFRV) – It’s a barkin’ good time that benefits the Wisconsin Humane Society of Green Bay.

Local 5 Live gets details on Barkin’ Beer Fest 2022 and how you can get involved.

EVENT DETAILS

Ticket includes:

8 oz tasting glass

Unlimited samples of beer, wine, and hard cider,

Snacks

Music & outdoor games (weather permitting)

Basket raffles and 50/50/s

Food trucks on site for an additional purchase

Group discounts and designated driver tickets available!

VIP tickets also include:

One additional hour of unlimited sampling from 12-1pm

Exclusive swag bag

No group discount available

Date: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.





Address:

Badger State Brewing Company

990 Tony Canadeo Run

Green Bay, WI 54304

This event is for humans only.

Proceeds benefit the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

Tickets: wihumane.org/events