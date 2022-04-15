 (WFRV) – It’s a barkin’ good time that benefits the Wisconsin Humane Society of Green Bay.

Local 5 Live gets details on Barkin’ Beer Fest 2022 and how you can get involved.

EVENT DETAILS

Ticket includes:

  • 8 oz tasting glass
  • Unlimited samples of beer, wine, and hard cider,
  • Snacks
  • Music & outdoor games (weather permitting)
  • Basket raffles and 50/50/s
  • Food trucks on site for an additional purchase
  • Group discounts and designated driver tickets available!

VIP tickets also include:

  • One additional hour of unlimited sampling from 12-1pm
  • Exclusive swag bag
  • No group discount available

Date: Sunday, April 24, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Address:
Badger State Brewing Company
990 Tony Canadeo Run
Green Bay, WI 54304

This event is for humans only.

Proceeds benefit the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

Tickets: wihumane.org/events