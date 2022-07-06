(WFRV) – Whether you want to build or watch others, there’s a fun Lego Event this weekend your family will love.

Local 5 Live visited Bay Beach with a preview of the Lego Event and details on how you can enter the contest.

For more information, head to their Facebook event page.

Date:

July 9, 2022 - July 10, 2022

Time:

All Day

Time Details:

July 9 at 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. July 10 at 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Location:

Pavilion

Address:

1313 Bay Beach Road

Green Bay, WI 54301

Cost:

$1 Admission

An event for all ages! Join us for one of the largest Lego displays in Wisconsin with over 50 tables of displays!

See awesome Lego displays including working amusement park rides from Kenosha Lego Users Group (KLUG), and castle builds from our local Lego users group FoxLUG. Also, look forward to seeing Harry Potter, Star Wars & Disney displays!

Contests on July 9 ($5 entry fee):

2-5 Year Contest: highest tower build (DUPLOs provided)

13+ Year Contest: amusement park themed build (LEGOs provided)

6-9 Year Contest: amusement park themed build (LEGOs provided)

10-12 Year Contest: amusement park themed build (LEGOs provided)

Open Category Contest: bring your LEGO creation from home at 3-4pm

Registration starts at 10am and spots are limited.