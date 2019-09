GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Take a walk on the wild side…to help injured animals.

The Bay Beach Animal Sanctuary’s “Walk for Wildlife” is this Saturday, September 14th from 8 am – 12:30 pm; It’s a 2.5 mile walk plus fun activities. All proceeds benefit R-Paws animal rehabilitation.

To register, click here.

For more information, head to baybeachwildlife.com.