DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV)- Increase your honey-do list, or start dreaming of your dream home.

The Brown County Homebuilders Association’s Fall Showcase of Homes gets underway tomorrow with many homes to view.

The Showcase runs September 19th-20th and the 24th-27th. Thursday and Friday hours are from 4 to 7 PM, and Saturday and Sunday hours are from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Only remodeling projects will be shown on the 26th and 27th.

For tickets and Covid-19 precautions, visit bchba.org.