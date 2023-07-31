(WFRV)- Summer is still going strong. With temperatures in the 80s, how are you supposed to cool off. One great way is to head to the Manitowoc Family Aquatic Center. Enjoy the Lazy River, pools, Splash Pads, and more.

When finished with the water, enjoy their 18 hole mini golf course. Escape through water features and hazards as you golf your way to victory.

Daily Admission Passes: Resident-Aquatic Center

Child (ages 2 and under) Free

Youth (ages 3-17) $5.00

Adults (ages 18-59) $6.00

Seniors (60 and up) $5.00

Group rate (20 or more people) $4.00

Daily Admission Passes: Non- Resident

Child (ages 2 and under) Free

Youth (ages 3-17) $6.00

Adults (ages 18-59) $7.00

Seniors (60 and up) $6.00

Military Discount

$1.00 off with valid Military ID

Admission-Mini Golf

Daily Admission: Residents

(18 holes) $5.00

Daily Admission: Non- Residents

(18 holes) $6.50

Daily Admission:

36 holes, played consecutively

$8.00

This Friday, August 4th, the Manitowoc Family Aquatic Center will be having an Adult Pool Party. Tickets are not available in advanced and you must bring a valid I-D.

Vinyl will be spinning by The Bob & Scott Show DJ’s. You can also enjoy lawn games, mini golf, and the Aquatic Center.

For more information head to manitowoc.org.