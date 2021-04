(WFRV) – The buds are starting to pop in local gardens, and Local 5 Live stopped out at The Seed Guild in Appleton for some tips from planning to what you will pant or caring for your existing plants.

They also have a fun class coming up that you can take part in: Wild Food Foraging is May 6 from 6 – 8 pm.

The Seed Guild is located at Scheig Center Gardens, 1313 E. Witzke Blvd. in Appleton. For more details, including the latest classes, follow them on Facebook.