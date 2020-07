(WFRV) – If you need an excuse to eat some Belgian Trippe, Booyah, or pies? Today we found one.

For 59 years, the Brussels Lions Club has been putting on Belgian Days and although this year is a bit different offering a drive-thru, you can still get your favorite foods.

Belgian Days is Saturday, July 11, 3 – 7 pm and Sunday, July 12, 11 am – 3 pm. For details, head to the Brussels Lions Club website and stop by their Facebook page.