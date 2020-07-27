Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass reopens in Neenah

(WFRV) – Get back to the art you love because the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass has reopened.

Local 5 Live stopped by with a look at their current exhibit and how you can visit.

For details and for virtual activities, head to bmmglass.com.

