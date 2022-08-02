(WFRV) – With eight food and music stops, you’ll want to plan your route now.

Local 5 Live gives viewers some tips on routes ranging from 7 to 58 miles with options for everyone. We were live in Little Chute with more on Bike to Beat.

Details from biketothebeat.com:

Unfortunately, we cannot guarantee you a shirt size if you register on ride week, so sign up while online registration is still open!

For registrations submitted after July 31st, shirts will be first come, first served.

August 5th: 9:00am – 6:00pm

Christ the King Church

601 S. Washington Street, Combined Locks

The Abbey

303 Reid Street, De Pere

August 6th: 7:00am – 10:00am

