GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Throwback prices, costumes, trick or treating – it’s all a family friendly weekend filled with rides at Bay Beach Amusement Park.

October 11 – 12th is Boo Beach at Bay Beach Amusement Park; Saturday there will be trick or treating at rides and a free movie at dusk.

Tickets are 10 cents ($20 limit per person/cash only). Costumes are encouraged by all!

For more information, stop by their Facebook event page.