Book an overnight stay at ‘Sub Bnb’ at the USS Cobia in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – Take a staycation and sip and sit with a view that can’t be beat. The USS Cobia Submarine in Manitowoc is available for overnight stays.

It’s listing on Airbnb boasts a stay with 65 beds, three bathrooms, and a 100% 5-Star rating. And once you’re booked, stop at the Sub Pub for dinner and drinks.

The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is located at 75 Maritime Drive in Manitowoc. Reach out with questions at 920-684-0218, online at wisconsinmaritime.org.

The Sub Pub is open Thursdays/Fridays 4 – 9 pm, Saturdays, 1 – 9 pm, and Sundays 1 – 6 pm. Details on Subfest happening on July 4 at wisconsinmaritime.org.