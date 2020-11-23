Book tickets online for National Railroad Museum’s Festival of Trees

Local 5 Live On Location

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – There may be some changes this year, but the Festival of Trees will go on at the National Railroad Museum.

Local 5 Live stopped by to see how you can take in the lights, sights, and sounds of the season safely.

The Festival of Trees goes through January 3 at the National Railroad Museum. Mondays – Saturdays 9 am – 5 pm. Tickets are $5 and must be booked online. Head to nationalrrmuseum.org.

* The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving, November 26, 2020; Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, December 24-25, 2020, New Year’s Day, January 1, 2021, and closes at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Girls Basketball primer, Local 5 Top 5

High School Sports Xtra: Football playoffs wrap up with Level 2

Xtra Point: Level 2 High School Football Playoffs

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Packers survive Jaguars

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Challenge or No Challenge