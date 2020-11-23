Book tickets online for National Railroad Museum’s Festival of Trees

(WFRV) – There may be some changes this year, but the Festival of Trees will go on at the National Railroad Museum.

Local 5 Live stopped by to see how you can take in the lights, sights, and sounds of the season safely.

The Festival of Trees goes through January 3 at the National Railroad Museum. Mondays – Saturdays 9 am – 5 pm. Tickets are $5 and must be booked online. Head to nationalrrmuseum.org.

* The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving, November 26, 2020; Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, December 24-25, 2020, New Year’s Day, January 1, 2021, and closes at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve