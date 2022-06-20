(WFRV) – It’s a brand-new event this week to celebrate the past.

Local 5 Live visited Sturgeon Bay this morning with details on Door County History Days and the Bread and Booyah Lunch at the Belgian Heritage Center.

For more on Door County History Days, visit their Facebook event page.

The Bread and Booyah Lunch is Sunday, June 26 from 11 am – 1 pm at the Belgian Heritage Center, 1255 County Road DK in Brussels.

Bread and Booyah Lunch at the Belgian Heritage Center

This event is in connection with Door County History Days in partnership with the

Heritage Alliance of Door County

A Bread and Booyah lunch will be served at the Belgian Heritage Center on Sunday, June 26 from 11:00 – 1:00 pm. Booyah, a hearty soup typically cooked in outdoor kettles, is a traditional dish and a mainstay at gatherings in the Belgian settlement area. The menu will include our famous booyah, bread, desserts, and a beverage for $12 for adults, $8 for children ages 4 to 12, and free for children 3 or under. Takeout booyah will be sold outside for $10 per quart starting at noon.

History of Belgian Booyah Documentary to Premiere at Booyah Event

A very special bonus for attendees at this year’s Booyah and Bread event will be the premiere showing of the new documentary film, the History of Belgian Booyah. The video will be shown continuously at the schoolhouse on the Belgian Heritage Center campus, from 11 am to 1 pm and at the Belgian Heritage Center at 1 pm. A committee of the BHC has been hard at work on this project for the past couple years. They had the pleasure to work with the local film production experts at Door County Digital Production Services of Sister Bay on this project.

Given the popularity and drawing power of Booyah in this area the committee thought it was high time to document the history of this favorite ethnic food and were surprised that this story hadn’t already been put on film. As they got into the research, they found out that there are multiple competing stories as to how Booyah came to be and no single authoritative source on the topic. In the course of producing the video they interviewed dozens of local and regional Booyah chefs, ole timers, historians and food connoisseurs. Fortunately, the story came together at the end after consulting a Wisconsin cultural food expert.

So, if you like Booyah, don’t miss the renowned offering at the Bread and Booyah event on June 26. And at this year’s event you might even learn how the Belgian Americans invented and perfected the delicacy we enjoy today.