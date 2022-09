FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV)- It’s a day of beards, flannels, beer, swinging things and friendly competition.

It can only mean the annual Ledge Games fundraiser in Fond Du Lac.

The Ledge Games happen Saturday, September 24th from 8 AM to 4 PM at the Red Cabin at Green Acres, located at W2701 4th Street in Fond Du Lac.

For more information, or to register, head to ledgegames.com.