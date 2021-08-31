Brunch, fashion show, and deals at Ultimate Ladies Day – next Saturday in Neenah

(WFRV) – It’s the ultimate Ladies Day – Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers is doing a shopping preview of this popular event.
Neenah’s Ultimate Ladies Day is Saturday, September 11, for tickets head to Neenah.org.
What is included:
- Brunch by DoubleTree Hilton with individual charcuterie platters!
- Gift from My Soul Loves
- Swag Bag with Coupons
- Door Prizes & Opportunities to Win
- Fashion Show by Businesses
- Gift Certificate Rewards
- Afternoon of Fun in Downtown Neenah including music bingo! (new) manicures, henna, food demos
Call 920.722.1920 for more information.
Schedule for September 11:
10 a.m. – 11:30:
Brunch & Fashion Show
11:30 – 4pm:
Explore Downtown Neenah, Have Fun and Shop!
Noon – 4 p.m.:
Gift Certificate Rewards
2:30 pm:
*NEW* Music Bingo (It’s ‘Name That Tune’ crossed with Bingo – so fun!)
Evening
Dine at One of Downtown’s Delicious Restaurants
Spend the night at the Double Tree Hilton. Call 920.725.8441