Brunch, fashion show, and deals at Ultimate Ladies Day – next Saturday in Neenah

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 659,323 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 7,584 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,626 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 67 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 2,587cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta), and 345 cases of the P.1 variant (Gamma).