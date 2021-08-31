Brunch, fashion show, and deals at Ultimate Ladies Day – next Saturday in Neenah

(WFRV) – It’s the ultimate Ladies Day – Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers is doing a shopping preview of this popular event.

Neenah’s Ultimate Ladies Day is Saturday, September 11, for tickets head to Neenah.org.

What is included:

  • Brunch by DoubleTree Hilton with individual charcuterie platters!
  • Gift from My Soul Loves
  • Swag Bag with Coupons
  • Door Prizes & Opportunities to Win
  • Fashion Show by Businesses
  • Gift Certificate Rewards
  • Afternoon of Fun in Downtown Neenah including music bingo! (new) manicures, henna, food demos

Call 920.722.1920 for more information.

Schedule for September 11:

10 a.m. – 11:30:
Brunch & Fashion Show

11:30 – 4pm:
Explore Downtown Neenah, Have Fun and Shop! 

Noon – 4 p.m.:
Gift Certificate Rewards

2:30 pm:
*NEW* Music Bingo (It’s ‘Name That Tune’ crossed with Bingo – so fun!)

Evening
Dine at One of Downtown’s Delicious Restaurants
Spend the night at the Double Tree Hilton. Call 920.725.8441

