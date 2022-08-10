(WFRV) – A quickdraw competition, rope twirling lessons for the kids can only mean one thing – the Buffalo Bill Wild West Show is back.

Local 5 Live visited Pinecrest Historical Village with a preview of the popular event happening this weekend and how you can lasso in the fun.

Details from manitowoccountyhistory.org:

Buffalo Bill Wild West Show

Saturday, August 13, 202211:00 AM

Sunday, August 14, 20223:00 PM

Sunday, August 14, 20223:00 PM Manitowoc County Historical Society924 Pinecrest Road Manitowoc, WI, 54220

Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14

11 am to 3 pm

Spend the day experiencing a page right out of the Wild West & Wisconsin history. Tour camp. Meet the legends. Enjoy entertainment for the whole family. Marvel at the Arena Extravaganza each day at 1:00 PM featuring many of the daring exploits originally presented more than a century ago.

Join Pinecrest Historical Village in Manitowoc as Buffalo Bill’s Best of the Wild West brings this iconic page of history to life right before your eyes. Catch all the action and adventure of this grand enterprise of sharp shooters and Congress of Rough Riders of the World, in what many consider to be the finest and most faithful portrayal of a true American original.

The Show will include a canvas boomtown full of activities for all ages along with historic trades and crafts in Pinecrest’s historic homes and businesses. The main show will take place at 1:00 pm, both Saturday and Sunday.

Food and beverages are available with Brian’s Smokehouse, Manitowoc.

Activities throughout the Day:

Gold Panning

Annie Oakley Shooting Gallery

Hand Turned Sewing Machine Demo at the Dress Shop

Outdoor General Store with Delivery Wagon

Check out Buffalo Bill and Wild West Memorabilia – and Nate Salsbury Memorabilia!

Scheduled Activities:

11:00 Cordage Making Demo

11:15 Rope Twirling Lessons for the Kids

11:30 Quickdraw Competition

12:15 Parade Through the Village

1:00 Arena Extravaganza

2:15 Barber Shop

2:45 Hold-up in the Village

Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children age 4 to 17, under age 4 is free. MCHS Members are admitted free.

The Buffalo Bill Wild West Show is made possible by A.C.E. Building Service, Bank First, Bitter Neumann, Community First Credit Union, Meijer, Seehafer Broadcasting, and Terp Family Insurance.