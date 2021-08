(WFRV) – Things are getting “wild” in Manitowoc.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers stopped by for a visit to Pinecrest Historical Village to round up the characters from the Buffalo Bill Wild West Show who will be out in full force this weekend.

The popular Buffalo Bill Wild West Show is August 14 & 15 from 11 am – 3 pm.

Pinecrest Historical Village is located at 924 Pinecrest Road in Manitowoc. Get full details at manitowoccountyhistory.org.