(WFRV) – A local contest is getting underway and Local 5 Live has a preview.

We visited the Oshkosh Public Library with details on the upcoming Lego Mania Design Contest.

Details from oshkoshpubliclibrary.org:

Hey, LEGOmaniacs ages 3-17 years old! Turn your original ideas into LEGO creations! Participate either in-person or virtually. Top two places in five age categories receive awards such as gift cards, LEGO sets and books. Thanks to Oshkosh Corporation and House of Heroes Comics & Games for sponsoring this year’s contest. Visit our Rules & Submissions page for details.

Virtual entries due: WED | March 23 | 7 p.m.

In-person entries due: THURS | March 24 | 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.| Lower Level

View entries: FRI | March 25 | 10 a.m. – noon | Dome

Winners announced: FRI | March 25 | noon | Dome

Winners will be posted on the library’s Facebook page and at oshkoshpubliclibrary.org

Location

106 Washington Avenue

Oshkosh, WI 54901

Phone: 920.236.5205 (Info Services)

Directions to Library