Building for Kids October events: STEM free day & Spooktacular Halloween Party

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – STEM free day at the Building for Kids gives families the chance to experiment.

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math will take center stage at the Building for Kids Children’s Museum STEM free day on Saturday, October 19th from 9 am – 5 pm. There will be hands-on STEM activities, visits from Professor Gizmo with amazing science, and all the excitement of the Building for Kids Children’s Museum.

For details on STEM free day, click here.

Then on October 25th, join the Building for Kids for their Spooktacular Halloween Party from 9 am – 7 pm. This all-day Halloween party will have spooky programs and hands-on activities.

Coming in costume gets you ½ price admission (no masks for adults, please).

For details on the Spooktacular Halloween Party, click here.