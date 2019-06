DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a Western Sports Extravaganza with a Bull Riding event at The Resch Center this weekend.

You can find both professional bull riding and a rodeo and it all takes place Friday, May 31st – June 2nd.

May 31st the Round 1 of PBR starts at 7:45 pm.

Saturday, June 2nd, the Round 2/Championship of PBR starts at 2:45 pm

For tickets and more information head to reschcenter.com, call 800-895-0071.