Café Murder Mystery fundraiser for Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a fun, murder, mystery event all to help a great mission – the Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley.

It’s an evening that pairs the Café Murder mystery play with a dinner, dessert table, silent auction, wine wall, and a raffle.

Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley provides free, nutritious meals to anyone in need, in a safe, and welcoming environment.

The Café Murder Fundraiser takes place Saturday, October 26th at the Grand Meridian in Appleton. Tickets go on sale September 1st.

For all of the details, head to loavesandfishesfv.org.