Can you finish ‘The Big Porker’ breakfast in less than 30 minutes? Find out at Wisconsin Café in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – Six fried eggs, six sausages, six pieces of bacon, ham steak, breakfast potatoes, four pieces of toast, and three large pancakes… and a half an hour to finish.

Local 5 Live visited the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Manitowoc with a closer look at the newest menu item and what you get if you win the challenge.

Wisconsin Café is located inside the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, 7001 Gass Lake Road in Manitowoc (admission not required). For details and hours, visit farmwisconsin.org.