Candlelit Hike and more Winter activities at Barkhausen in Suamico

(WFRV) – Taking a self-guided candlelit hike is just one of the fun winter activities you can do at Barkausen.

Local 5 Live stopped out in Suamico this morning with details on the hike, how to snowshoe for free, and other ways to explore this natural gem in Winter.

From browncountywi.gov:

Candlelit Hike

Your chance to enjoy the outdoors doesn’t end with the arrival of cold weather. Registered participants can stop in anytime between 5pm and 8pm to enjoy Barkhausen’s Self-Guided Candlelit Hike. The entire family, including leashed dogs, are able to enjoy the 1.25 mile stroll through Barkhausen’s illuminated trail that winds through the woods during this event.



Pre-registration is required as space is limited. Tickets are purchased online only (unfortunately we are not taking walk-ins for this event). Cost is $5/person (2 and under are free). Purchases are final, no refunds unless cancelled due to weather.



We will have snowshoe rentals (weather dependent) onsite on a first-come, first-serve basis. Rental fees are $3/child and $5/adult and are not included in event fee.



Event Location: Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve, 2024 Lakeview Drive, Suamico WI 54173

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Thursday, January 6, 2022

Friday, January 7, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022

Thursday, February 10, 2022

Friday, February 11, 2022