SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Don’t be afraid of the dark.

Embrace the nighttime woods and creatures during some special events at Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve.

It’s a whole new way to enjoy the preserve as you can go at night with candlelit hikes.

Self-guided candlelit hikes at the Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve is happening on January 13th, 26th and 27th, along with February 9th and 10th. The preserve will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. each night. The cost is just $5 per person, with ages two and under being free.

Pre-registration is required. Click here to register and find out more information.

Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve is located at 2024 Lakeview Drive in Suamico.