MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – On Saturday, December 14 you can participate in holiday traditions the same way as early settlers in Wisconsin.

A Pinecrest Christmas at Pinecrest Village in Manitowoc will have you and your family learning the art of printing at the Print Shop, decorating Christmas cookies, dancing to live music, and even visiting Santa.

It runs from noon – 3 pm. For more details, head to their website.